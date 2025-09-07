Left Menu

Young Stars Shine in National Table Tennis Championships

The UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships witnessed impressive performances as Archa Jain and Radhika Soni excelled in the Under-19 Girls' matches. Archa displayed tactical prowess defeating Bengal's Pritha Talukdar, while Radhika produced a surprise win over Tamil Nadu's K. Ananya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:32 IST
Young Stars Shine in National Table Tennis Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships kicked off with exceptional performances in the Under-19 Girls' category. Delhi's Archa Jain and Rajasthan's Radhika Soni emerged as standout players, showcasing impressive skills and composure.

Archa Jain displayed maturity beyond her years, triumphing over Bengal's Pritha Talukdar in a thrilling encounter. Not to be left behind, Radhika Soni delivered a stunning upset, defeating higher-ranked K. Ananya from Tamil Nadu.

In other matches, competitive spirit was on full display with various players like Sandhya Kumari and Tanmayee Saha claiming narrow victories in gripping five-game clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

 India
2
Verstappen Dominates Fastest Formula One Race in History at Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen Dominates Fastest Formula One Race in History at Italian Grand Pr...

 Global
3
Web of Deceit: Family and Crime in Ishita Mallick's Murder Case

Web of Deceit: Family and Crime in Ishita Mallick's Murder Case

 India
4
Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict

Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025