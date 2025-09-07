Young Stars Shine in National Table Tennis Championships
The UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships witnessed impressive performances as Archa Jain and Radhika Soni excelled in the Under-19 Girls' matches. Archa displayed tactical prowess defeating Bengal's Pritha Talukdar, while Radhika produced a surprise win over Tamil Nadu's K. Ananya.
