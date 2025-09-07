Young Stars Shine in National Table Tennis Championships

The UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships kicked off with exceptional performances in the Under-19 Girls' category. Delhi's Archa Jain and Rajasthan's Radhika Soni emerged as standout players, showcasing impressive skills and composure.

Archa Jain displayed maturity beyond her years, triumphing over Bengal's Pritha Talukdar in a thrilling encounter. Not to be left behind, Radhika Soni delivered a stunning upset, defeating higher-ranked K. Ananya from Tamil Nadu.

In other matches, competitive spirit was on full display with various players like Sandhya Kumari and Tanmayee Saha claiming narrow victories in gripping five-game clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)