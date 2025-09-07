Resilience On and Off the Field: Shreyas Iyer's Ethos of Integrity

India's promising cricketer, Shreyas Iyer, has opened up on the mental challenges faced by players who miss out on selection despite deserving a spot in the team. While frustration is a common response, Iyer underscores the essential nature of maintaining integrity and supporting teammates for the greater good of the team.

Despite being left out of India's 15-man squad for the Asia Cup, the 30-year-old is set to lead India A in an unofficial Test series against Australia A. Iyer reflects on his career journey, stating that the joy of winning the ICC Champions Trophy remains unparalleled in his cricketing life.

Iyer emphasizes the critical role of consistent preparation in achieving success. Drawing from personal experience, he notes that thorough preparation mitigates failure risks, as one's performance on the field mirrors their dedication off the field. This approach, he believes, ensures triumph in the long run.

(With inputs from agencies.)