Teen Sensation: Cooper Lutkenhaus Stuns Track World

Cooper Lutkenhaus, a 16-year-old from Texas, has shot to fame in the track world following a sensational 800-meter run at the U.S. trials, earning him a place at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

In a stunning performance, Lutkenhaus finished second to Donavan Brazier, breaking the world under-18 record with a time of 1:42.27, leaving seasoned athletes like Bryce Hoppel in awe.

Embraced by his community and now endorsed by Nike, Lutkenhaus has become an overnight celebrity, as he prepares to compete on the world stage, a journey hailed by pundits as potentially historic.

(With inputs from agencies.)