Left Menu

Bravo's New Role: Empowering Legends at Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo transitions from player to head coach of Trinbago Knight Riders, emphasizing a strategy of fostering a strong environment and encouraging players to express themselves. Bravo aims to harness the experience of a star-studded team while entrusting leadership to Nicholas Pooran, ensuring ongoing success for TKR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:40 IST
Bravo's New Role: Empowering Legends at Trinbago Knight Riders
Dwayne Bravo. (Photo/TKR) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

In a significant shift from his dynamic playing days, Dwayne Bravo now leads the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) as head coach, promoting a simple yet effective strategy focused on creating an empowering environment for players. Bravo stresses the importance of keeping world-class talents motivated and allowing them freedom to showcase their skills, according to a release from TKR.

Bravo emphasizes that his role transcends traditional coaching, recognizing the caliber and experience of his team. 'It's about providing a solid and healthy environment,' Bravo remarked, highlighting the importance of honesty and encouragement. With cricket heavyweights like Colin Munro, Alex Hales, and Mohammed Amir on the team, Bravo's guiding philosophy is to keep the team hungry and committed.

With close ties to his players, Bravo notes the seamless connection in their cricketing philosophy, allowing for effective collaboration. Nicholas Pooran, trusted with team leadership, continues a legacy from Bravo to Kieron Pollard, and now, Pooran. While Bravo admits to moments of nostalgia for playing, his focus remains on maintaining enthusiasm and success for the Knight Riders. TKR, the Caribbean Premier League's most successful team, boasts a remarkable record, including an undefeated championship run in 2020. As Bravo transitions into his new role, he remains steadfast in his mission to keep fans engaged and deliver consistent victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

 Global
2
EU to Roll Out 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Allies

EU to Roll Out 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Allies

 Belgium
3
BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub

BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub

 India
4
NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms

NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025