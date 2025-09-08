UEFA Suspends Yeray Álvarez for 10 Months Over Doping Violation
Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Álvarez has been banned by UEFA for 10 months after failing a drug test. The Spanish defender tested positive for Canrenone, a banned substance found in medication he took for hair loss caused by cancer treatment. The suspension will last until April 2 next year.
The test results came to light following Athletic's Europa League semifinal match against Manchester United in May. Álvarez had voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension while awaiting UEFA's decision.
Álvarez, a 30-year-old defender, explained his actions were unintentional, highlighting that the medication contained Canrenone, a banned substance. UEFA's ban will affect his participation in competitions until April 2 next year, although Athletic remains set for their Champions League campaign.
