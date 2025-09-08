Left Menu

UEFA Suspends Yeray Álvarez for 10 Months Over Doping Violation

Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Álvarez has been banned by UEFA for 10 months after failing a drug test. The Spanish defender tested positive for Canrenone, a banned substance found in medication he took for hair loss caused by cancer treatment. The suspension will last until April 2 next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:17 IST
UEFA Suspends Yeray Álvarez for 10 Months Over Doping Violation
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

UEFA has handed a 10-month suspension to Athletic Bilbao's player, Yeray Álvarez, after a failed doping test. The suspension traces back to a medication Álvarez took to combat hair loss associated with cancer treatment.

The test results came to light following Athletic's Europa League semifinal match against Manchester United in May. Álvarez had voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension while awaiting UEFA's decision.

Álvarez, a 30-year-old defender, explained his actions were unintentional, highlighting that the medication contained Canrenone, a banned substance. UEFA's ban will affect his participation in competitions until April 2 next year, although Athletic remains set for their Champions League campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

 Global
2
EU to Roll Out 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Allies

EU to Roll Out 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Allies

 Belgium
3
BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub

BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub

 India
4
NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms

NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025