UEFA Suspends Yeray Álvarez for 10 Months Over Doping Violation

UEFA has handed a 10-month suspension to Athletic Bilbao's player, Yeray Álvarez, after a failed doping test. The suspension traces back to a medication Álvarez took to combat hair loss associated with cancer treatment.

The test results came to light following Athletic's Europa League semifinal match against Manchester United in May. Álvarez had voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension while awaiting UEFA's decision.

Álvarez, a 30-year-old defender, explained his actions were unintentional, highlighting that the medication contained Canrenone, a banned substance. UEFA's ban will affect his participation in competitions until April 2 next year, although Athletic remains set for their Champions League campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)