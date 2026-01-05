Left Menu

Shockwaves in Indian Sports: Cricketer Rajan Kumar Faces Doping Suspension

Rajan Kumar, a left-arm pacer from Uttarakhand, failed a dope test and received a provisional suspension from NADA. His sample contained anabolic steroids, highlighting a rare doping case in cricket. Other athletes, including footballer Ratanbala Devi and sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar, also face bans for similar offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:27 IST
Shockwaves in Indian Sports: Cricketer Rajan Kumar Faces Doping Suspension
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare instance of doping within cricket, Uttarakhand's left-arm pacer, Rajan Kumar, has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for anabolic steroids. Kumar's sample revealed the presence of Drostanolone and Metenolone, along with Clomifene, a drug used to treat infertility in women but known to restore testosterone levels in men.

Kumar recently participated in Uttarakhand's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D match against Delhi. While doping cases in cricket are uncommon, precedent instances include all-rounder Anshula Rao in 2020 and cricketer Prithvi Shaw in 2019. Other athletes who have recently been flagged for doping include footballer Ratanbala Devi, whose sample tested positive for the steroid Metandienone.

The list of athletes facing doping suspensions goes beyond cricket, affecting sports such as athletics, weightlifting, boxing, and polo. Particularly notable is Tamil Nadu sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar, who has been handed an eight-year ban following her second doping offense, having previously returned to competition in 2025 after a three-year ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Police Personnel Shake-Up in West Bengal

Major Police Personnel Shake-Up in West Bengal

 India
2
Simple Energy Powers Ahead with Record Sales and New E-Scooter Launches

Simple Energy Powers Ahead with Record Sales and New E-Scooter Launches

 Global
3
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Vibrant Future at Gujarat Conference

Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Vibrant Future at Gujarat Conference

 India
4
Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon

Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026