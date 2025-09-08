Intensity Builds as UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships Progress

The UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at Thyagaraj Stadium have entered an exhilarating phase as the Under-19 girls' group stage concluded. Among the 53 group winners, 52 progressed smoothly to the knockout stage while Group 2 promises excitement on Tuesday.

Divyanshi Bhowmick is the player to watch, fresh from her successful doubles stint in Macedonia. She faces Diva Ahuja and Mohana Shree as she aims to solidify her place in the main draw. Ananya Muralidharan, her doubles partner, bypasses the preliminary rounds thanks to her top-eight seed status.

The knockout stage enlists 64 participants, mixing group winners with top seeds, setting up high-stakes competition. Meanwhile, group matches for men's and women's categories are proceeding vigorously, with final qualifications rounding off soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)