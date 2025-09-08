Bengaluru Bulls Charge past Haryana Steelers in Thrilling Encounter

In a gripping encounter at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, the Bengaluru Bulls clinched a 40-33 victory over the Haryana Steelers, riding on the impressive performance of Alireza Mirzaian and a steadfast defense led by Deepak Sankar and skipper Yogesh.

The match started with Shivam Patare scoring for the Steelers, but the Bulls swiftly turned the tide as Alireza initiated an aggressive play. Within the initial five minutes, the Bulls imposed their dominance, executing the fastest 'ALL OUT' of the season at 4:20, soaring to a 9-2 advantage.

Despite a valiant effort from Mayank Saini of the Steelers, who achieved a Super Raid, the Bulls maintained their lead, heading into halftime with a narrow 21-18 advantage. As the second half commenced, the Bulls reinforced their grip through strategic raids and tackles, edging out the Steelers to secure a commanding 40-33 win.

