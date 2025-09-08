Left Menu

Bengaluru Bulls Charge past Haryana Steelers in Thrilling Encounter

Bengaluru Bulls secured a thrilling 40-33 victory over Haryana Steelers. Star player Alireza Mirzaian achieved his second consecutive Super 10, aided by formidable defense from Deepak Sankar and captain Yogesh. The team dominated with quick 'ALL OUT' interventions, ensuring a strategic win at the Vishwanadh Sports Club.

A visual from the match. (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping encounter at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, the Bengaluru Bulls clinched a 40-33 victory over the Haryana Steelers, riding on the impressive performance of Alireza Mirzaian and a steadfast defense led by Deepak Sankar and skipper Yogesh.

The match started with Shivam Patare scoring for the Steelers, but the Bulls swiftly turned the tide as Alireza initiated an aggressive play. Within the initial five minutes, the Bulls imposed their dominance, executing the fastest 'ALL OUT' of the season at 4:20, soaring to a 9-2 advantage.

Despite a valiant effort from Mayank Saini of the Steelers, who achieved a Super Raid, the Bulls maintained their lead, heading into halftime with a narrow 21-18 advantage. As the second half commenced, the Bulls reinforced their grip through strategic raids and tackles, edging out the Steelers to secure a commanding 40-33 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

