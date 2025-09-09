Nottingham Forest Parts Ways with Nuno Espirito Santo Amidst Turmoil

Nottingham Forest has announced the dismissal of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, citing strained relations with the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis.

The club expressed gratitude for Nuno's contributions during his tenure, notably the successful 2024-25 season. Nevertheless, his recent criticism of transfer activities and concerns over job security strained ties.

Currently, Forest stands 10th in the Premier League. No successor has been named yet, and the tension with the owner remains a key issue for the club's future direction.