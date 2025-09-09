Left Menu

Nottingham Forest Parts Ways with Nuno Espirito Santo Amidst Turmoil

Nottingham Forest has dismissed head coach Nuno Espirito Santo due to deteriorating relations with club owner Evangelos Marinakis. Despite leading the team to historic success last season, tensions arose over transfer strategies and job security became untenable. The club has not announced a replacement yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:08 IST
Nottingham Forest has announced the dismissal of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, citing strained relations with the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis.

The club expressed gratitude for Nuno's contributions during his tenure, notably the successful 2024-25 season. Nevertheless, his recent criticism of transfer activities and concerns over job security strained ties.

Currently, Forest stands 10th in the Premier League. No successor has been named yet, and the tension with the owner remains a key issue for the club's future direction.

