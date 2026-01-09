Italy's Cricket Revolution: A World Cup Dream in a Soccer-Obsessed Nation

As Italy gears up for its first appearance in the Twenty20 World Cup, the nation's cricket team is striving to make a mark on a country primarily fixated on soccer. By qualifying for the tournament against all odds, Italy's team, ranked 28th globally, is ready to take on the sport's giants.

The squad, featuring athletes of British, Australian, South Asian, and South African descent, earned their spot by defeating Scotland in the European qualifiers. Despite lacking a natural cricket pitch and limited resources, the team is keen to leave a legacy that engenders future Italian cricketers.

Their efforts coincide with cricket's impending Olympic comeback in 2028, potentially paving the way for Italy's first natural cricket field. The team hopes to inspire Italian-born youth to embrace cricket, enriching the sports culture of this soccer-dominated nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)