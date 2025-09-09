Mumbai to Host Prestigious HCL Squash Indian Tour 2025

Mumbai is set to host the second leg of the HCL Squash Indian Tour from September 8–12, 2025, at the Otters Club. The prestigious event will feature 48 players from 11 countries, with equal prize money of US$ 9,000 each for both men and women competitors.

Supported by the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the tournament is a significant opportunity for Indian squash. It highlights the country's growing prowess in the sport and offers local players the chance to earn vital ranking points in front of a home crowd.

The global appeal of squash is rising, especially with its upcoming inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. As such, the HCL Squash Tour is crucial in providing quality competition for Indian athletes, bolstered by the partnership between HCL and the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI). This collaboration aims to establish India as a formidable force in international squash.

(With inputs from agencies.)