China's Women's Soccer Team: Embracing Change to Reclaim Glory

China's women's soccer team, once dominant in Asia, faces the challenge of rekindling its past success on the global stage. Coach Ante Milicic, appointed after a disappointing 2023 World Cup, highlights the pressing need to adapt to the rapidly evolving dynamics of the sport.

Milicic, who took over following Shui Qingxia's exit, is steering the team through a phase of rejuvenation, focusing on integrating younger talent. With China ranked 16th worldwide, eight spots below their regional rivals Japan, the Australian coach is tasked with redefining the Steel Roses' strategy and making them formidable contenders again.

Despite being under pressure, Milicic remains unfazed, emphasizing personal dedication and strategic planning to propel the team forward. As China gears up for the next Women's Asian Cup, expectations are high, and Milicic insists his self-imposed standards drive his commitment to rebuild a championship-caliber squad.

