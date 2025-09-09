Xander Schauffele Welcomes Baby Boy Amid Tour Break

Golfer Xander Schauffele has chosen to skip the Procore Championship to stay home in Florida with his newborn son, Victor. Schauffele's decision follows a demanding season interrupted by a rib injury.

The golfer, who clinched both the PGA and British Open titles last year, missed the opening two months of the current season. Despite these obstacles, he still achieved every 36-hole cut he attempted and achieved a commendable third-place finish in the Ryder Cup standings.

Schauffele, who resides near several of his Ryder Cup teammates in south Florida, mentioned the need for a break from his relentless schedule as a significant factor in deciding not to participate in the Napa event.

