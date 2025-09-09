Left Menu

Xander Schauffele Welcomes Baby Boy Amid Tour Break

Xander Schauffele, the renowned PGA and British Open champion, has taken a break from the Procore Championship owing to the birth of his son, Victor. Despite missing significant parts of the season due to an injury, Schauffele maintained a strong performance, finishing third in Ryder Cup standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Napa | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:48 IST
Xander Schauffele Welcomes Baby Boy Amid Tour Break
  • Country:
  • India

Golfer Xander Schauffele has chosen to skip the Procore Championship to stay home in Florida with his newborn son, Victor. Schauffele's decision follows a demanding season interrupted by a rib injury.

The golfer, who clinched both the PGA and British Open titles last year, missed the opening two months of the current season. Despite these obstacles, he still achieved every 36-hole cut he attempted and achieved a commendable third-place finish in the Ryder Cup standings.

Schauffele, who resides near several of his Ryder Cup teammates in south Florida, mentioned the need for a break from his relentless schedule as a significant factor in deciding not to participate in the Napa event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results

West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results

 India
2
Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders in Qatar: High-Stakes Geopolitical Tensions

Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders in Qatar: High-Stakes Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Escalation in Doha: Israel's Bold Strike on Hamas Leadership

Escalation in Doha: Israel's Bold Strike on Hamas Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
4
Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election

Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025