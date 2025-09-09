Left Menu

Rising Stars and Challenges: Indian Boxers Shine Amidst Tough Battles at World Championships

Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships, with Nikhat securing a win against Japan's Yuna Nishinaka and Minakshi impressing in her debut. Meanwhile, the Indian men's team faced setbacks, with multiple boxers, including Lakshya Chahar, being eliminated from the competition.

09-09-2025
Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen demonstrated resilience in a challenging match, while newcomer Minakshi made a stunning debut as both advanced to the World Boxing Championships' quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Nikhat faced a scrappy 51kg round of 16 contest against Japan's Yuna Nishinaka, ultimately securing victory through a unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Minakshi, in the 48kg non-Olympic category, impressed with a decisive 5-0 win over China's Wang Qiuping after a first-round bye.

However, the Indian men's contingent continued to struggle. Lakshya Chahar exited the competition following a 0-3 loss to France's Yojerlin Cesar, adding to the setbacks experienced by his teammates Sumit Kundu, Sachin Siwach, and Narender Berwal in the pre-quarterfinals.

