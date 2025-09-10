Mbappe's Magic Moment: France Escapes Iceland Scare

In a thrilling encounter, France striker Kylian Mbappe showcased his unmatched talent, leading his team to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Iceland in World Cup qualifying Group D. Mbappe not only scored but also set up the winning goal, highlighting his pivotal role in the team.

The game was not without controversy as Iceland's Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen believed he had equalized in the final moments, only for VAR to disallow the goal due to a foul. Gudjohnsen had capitalized on an earlier mistake to give Iceland the lead, but Mbappe's penalty leveled the score before halftime.

Despite playing with ten men after Aurelien Tchouameni's dismissal, France held firm. Coach Didier Deschamps praised Mbappe's leadership, underscoring the striker's effectiveness and mental fortitude. France now leads Group D, setting sights on further success against Azerbaijan and Iceland in upcoming matches.