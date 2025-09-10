India's Women's Hockey Triumphs Over Korea in Asia Cup Super4s Opener

The Indian women's hockey team launched their Super4s campaign at the Women's Asia Cup 2025 with a commanding performance, defeating Korea 4-2 in Hangzhou on Wednesday. The team showcased a blend of aggressive offense and disciplined defense to clinch the victory.

India gained an early advantage in the match, with Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke scoring from a rebound after a blocked shot just two minutes into the game. Despite controlling possession and earning multiple penalty corners, India only led 1-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The team maintained its dominance in the second quarter, though Korea put up resistance with excellent goalkeeping. India extended their lead in the third quarter, with Sangita Kumari and Lalremsiami netting crucial goals. However, Korea's Yujin Kim kept pressure on with two penalty corner goals, narrowing India's lead. Ultimately, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal secured India's victory with a last-minute goal, leading the team to a 4-2 win. The forthcoming match against hosts China promises further excitement.

