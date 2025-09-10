Left Menu

Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan Set for New York Marathon Debut

Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan are set to make their New York City Marathon debuts this November, aiming to add another major race to their respective careers amidst a strong competition field including defending champions and past winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:06 IST
Olympic and marathon champions Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan are prepared to add New York City Marathon to their growing list of accolades. The New York Road Runners confirmed their participation in November, drawing anticipation from the global athletic community.

Recently, the celebrated athletes headlined the Sydney Marathon, with Hassan triumphantly finishing in two hours, 18 minutes, and 22 seconds, solidifying her status as the third-fastest woman in marathon history. Although Kipchoge has not won a marathon since capturing his 11th major title in Berlin, he remains a formidable contender in international races.

This event also marks a unique challenge for Kipchoge, as New York stands as the only major marathon he has yet to conquer. The elite competition includes reigning champions and former winners, setting the stage for an exciting race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

