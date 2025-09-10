Left Menu

India's Bowlers Shine in Asia Cup Triumph Against UAE

India's cricket team delivered a dominant bowling performance, restricting the UAE to just 57 runs in the Asia Cup match. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer, taking four wickets. The game highlighted India's bowling prowess, ensuring an easy win for the team as they continued their strong tournament run.

The Asia Cup match on Wednesday saw India's cricket team deliver an exceptional performance against the United Arab Emirates. Spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav, the bowlers left UAE with a paltry score of 57 runs.

Yadav's impressive figures of 4 wickets for just 7 runs set the tone for a dominant display, supported ably by Shivam Dube and Jasprit Bumrah. The UAE's batsmen struggled to find their footing, with no player scoring more than 22 runs.

This commanding victory underscores India's growing dominance in the tournament, as they continue to showcase their bowling strength against regional competitors.

