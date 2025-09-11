East Bengal FC Embarks on Maiden AFC Women's Champions League Journey
East Bengal FC will participate in their first AFC Women's Champions League, facing Wuhan Jiangda FC, Bam Khatoon FC, and PFC Nasaf in Group B. The matches are scheduled from November 17 to 23, hosted by defending champions Wuhan Jiangda. Success in Group B could lead to advancement to the knockout stages.
East Bengal FC is set to embark on its maiden journey in the AFC Women's Champions League, having been drawn in Group B alongside Wuhan Jiangda FC from China, Bam Khatoon FC from Iran, and PFC Nasaf from Uzbekistan.
The draw for the prestigious tournament was conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, with matches scheduled for November 17-23.
Wuhan Jiangda, the defending champions, will host Group B matches. East Bengal earned its spot by topping Group E in the preliminary rounds, making this its first continental venture in women's football.
