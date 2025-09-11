Left Menu

Sahith Theegala Eyes Redemption at Procore Championship

Sahith Theegala aims to revive his PGA Tour career at the Procore Championship after an injury-marred 2025. Returning to the site of his 2023 victory, the tournament is a pivotal moment for him and features a strong lineup including Scottie Scheffler, adding significance to the Fall season kickoff.

Golfer Sahith Theegala (Image: PGA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sahith Theegala is back on familiar ground this week as he takes on the Procore Championship, hoping to revitalize his PGA Tour journey after battling injuries throughout 2025. The tournament, formerly known as the Fortinet Championship, holds sentimental value for Theegala, who clinched his first PGA Tour victory at this venue in 2023.

After spending much of 2025 sidelined by a neck injury, Theegala views the Fall series as a crucial period to regain his momentum. Despite making a return for The Open and subsequent tournaments, he struggled to find his rhythm. The Procore Championship represents a clean slate in his quest for a strong outing.

The championship boasts a star-studded roster, led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Notable competitors such as Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, JJ Spaun, Ben Griffin, and Patrick Cantlay enrich the field. Additionally, players trying to fine-tune their skills before the Ryder Cup further heighten the event's prestige.

