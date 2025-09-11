Left Menu

Revolutionizing Tennis: ITF Partners with Tie Break Tens

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has partnered with Tie Break Tens (TB10) to integrate the fast-paced, short-form tennis format into its Junior Tennis Initiative. This exciting development is aimed at engaging young players and could pave the way for TB10's inclusion in future Olympic Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced its partnership with Tie Break Tens (TB10), marking the format's official recognition within the tennis community. This collaboration aims to incorporate the short-format version into the ITF's Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI), a program dedicated to nurturing young talent.

Tie Break Tens offers a 10-point tiebreak match format without employing traditional games or sets, requiring players to be the first to score 10 points and have a lead of two to claim victory. According to ITF President David Haggerty, this format is set to invigorate and inspire younger players to thrive in high-stakes scenarios.

Since its inception in 2015, TB10 has hosted events showcasing tennis icons like Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and Rafa Nadal. With ITF's backing, TB10 may potentially receive recognition as an Olympic sport, underscoring its growing global acceptance and appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

