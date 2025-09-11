China Dominates as India Falters: A Tough Loss in Women's Asia Cup Hockey

The Indian women's hockey team faced a disappointing 1-4 defeat against host nation China in a crucial Super 4s match of the Asia Cup held on Thursday. Despite aggressive play, India was unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities, leaving them seeking redemption in upcoming matches.

Mumtaz Khan scored India's only goal, even as China's Zou Meirong and teammates Chen Yang and Tan Jinzhuang dominated the field, highlighting India's struggles in completing attacks and converting crucial penalty corners.

With control slipping in the final quarter, India now turns its focus to a must-win game against Japan to secure a spot in the finals, setting up a potential rematch with China for the title.