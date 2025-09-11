Left Menu

China Dominates as India Falters: A Tough Loss in Women's Asia Cup Hockey

India's women's hockey team lost to China 1-4 in a Super 4s match of the Asia Cup. Despite several attempts and penalty corners, India struggled with finishing. China's effective play secured their spot in the final. India looks ahead to face Japan, aiming for a win to advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:15 IST
China Dominates as India Falters: A Tough Loss in Women's Asia Cup Hockey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian women's hockey team faced a disappointing 1-4 defeat against host nation China in a crucial Super 4s match of the Asia Cup held on Thursday. Despite aggressive play, India was unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities, leaving them seeking redemption in upcoming matches.

Mumtaz Khan scored India's only goal, even as China's Zou Meirong and teammates Chen Yang and Tan Jinzhuang dominated the field, highlighting India's struggles in completing attacks and converting crucial penalty corners.

With control slipping in the final quarter, India now turns its focus to a must-win game against Japan to secure a spot in the finals, setting up a potential rematch with China for the title.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Leverages Land for BSNL's 4G Expansion in Remote Areas

Maharashtra Leverages Land for BSNL's 4G Expansion in Remote Areas

 India
2
SpiceJet's Precautionary Return: Safety First on Suspected Tailpipe Fire

SpiceJet's Precautionary Return: Safety First on Suspected Tailpipe Fire

 India
3
Haryana Youth Deceived into Ukraine Conflict Sparks Outrage

Haryana Youth Deceived into Ukraine Conflict Sparks Outrage

 India
4
Amid Nepal Turmoil, AIUDF Calls for Swift Resolution

Amid Nepal Turmoil, AIUDF Calls for Swift Resolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025