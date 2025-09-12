The Comeback Trail: Cordell Tinch's Journey to Track Stardom

Cordell Tinch, once a cellphone salesman, now stands as a top contender for a medal in the 110 meters hurdles at the World Athletics Championships. His path back to the track began with a decision to leave behind a Division I opportunity at the University of Minnesota three years ago.

Though initially uncertain about his return to athletics at Pitt State's Division II program, Tinch's performance spoke volumes. He turned professional in 2024, overcoming mid-season challenges to clock a blistering 12.87 seconds at the Shanghai-Keqiao Diamond League, a time that ties him with Olympic legend Dayron Robles.

As Tinch heads to Tokyo, he embraces his unique journey away from athletics as a period of self-discovery, believing it shaped his mental resilience. This newfound focus could help him challenge his teammate, Olympic champion Grant Holloway, at the upcoming championships.