Swinging Success: Poona Club Golf Course Nurtures Young Talent

The renowned Poona Club Golf Course is taking significant steps to cultivate young golfing talent through innovative grassroots programs. These efforts aim to position young athletes for competitive success on larger stages by providing them fitness-driven training and enhanced facilities.

Coaches and officials highlight the steep disparity in the number of Indian golf players compared to international counterparts. Certified golf coach Aditya Kanitkar emphasized the urgent need for improved facilities to harness India's burgeoning talent.

Inclusivity is at the heart of their mission. The club is providing substantial discounts and opportunities for caddies, with players like Praveen Pathare making professional strides. Young golfers, like 12-year-old Vihaan, are quickly gaining ground, challenging the stereotype that golf is only for the wealthy.

