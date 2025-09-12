Left Menu

Pakistan Set to Face Oman in Asia Cup Opener

In the opening match of the Asia Cup, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha won the toss and chose to bat first against Oman. The match included top players like Saim Ayub and Shaheen Afridi for Pakistan, and Jatinder Singh and Hammad Mirza for Oman. Both teams are ready for a competitive game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:57 IST
Pakistan Set to Face Oman in Asia Cup Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan's cricket team, led by captain Salman Agha, won the toss and elected to bat first in their Asia Cup opener against Oman on Friday.

The Pakistani side, featuring prominent players like Saim Ayub and Shaheen Afridi, aims to kick off their campaign with a strong performance. As the match unfolds, the team is eager to leverage their batting strength to gain an early advantage.

Oman's squad is captained by Jatinder Singh and includes key players such as Hammad Mirza and Vinayak Shukla. Both teams are geared up for a highly anticipated contest as they vie for dominance in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Woman Village Head Arrested with Arms Cache in Bihar

Woman Village Head Arrested with Arms Cache in Bihar

 India
2
Eviction Turmoil in al-Somaria: A Legacy of the Assad Dynasty

Eviction Turmoil in al-Somaria: A Legacy of the Assad Dynasty

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise as YSRCP Condemns Attack in Krishna District

Political Tensions Rise as YSRCP Condemns Attack in Krishna District

 India
4
Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family

Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025