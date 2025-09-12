Pakistan Set to Face Oman in Asia Cup Opener

Pakistan's cricket team, led by captain Salman Agha, won the toss and elected to bat first in their Asia Cup opener against Oman on Friday.

The Pakistani side, featuring prominent players like Saim Ayub and Shaheen Afridi, aims to kick off their campaign with a strong performance. As the match unfolds, the team is eager to leverage their batting strength to gain an early advantage.

Oman's squad is captained by Jatinder Singh and includes key players such as Hammad Mirza and Vinayak Shukla. Both teams are geared up for a highly anticipated contest as they vie for dominance in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)