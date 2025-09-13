Left Menu

France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

France took a significant step towards the Davis Cup Final 8, securing a 2-0 lead over Croatia. With Austria, Germany, and Argentina also excelling, the stage is set for thrilling showdowns as national teams vie for spots in Bologna. The Netherlands and other teams face daunting challenges in their quests.

France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory
France is on the cusp of reaching the Davis Cup Final 8, having established a solid 2-0 lead over Croatia. The team achieved this advantage with wins from debutant Corentin Moutet and world number 57 Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated prominent opponents in Osijek.

The Netherlands, aiming to replicate its previous year's success, faces a steep uphill climb after falling behind to Argentina. Jesper De Jong and Botic van de Zandschulp were both defeated in the singles matches, leaving Dutch captain Paul Haarhuis asserting the need for flawless performances in upcoming matches to stay in contention.

Elsewhere, Austria surprised Hungary by securing a 2-0 lead in Debrecen, while Germany's players demonstrated their prowess in Tokyo against Japan. The weekend promises further tennis drama across various locations as teams like the United States, Spain, and Australia engage in critical qualifying encounters.

