Controversial Ban: Erriyon Knighton's Doping Case Sparks Debate

American sprinter Erriyon Knighton has been handed a four-year ban after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld appeals by World Athletics and WADA regarding an Anti-Doping Rule Violation. The 21-year-old tested positive for Epitrenbolone, a banned anabolic steroid, in 2024.

Knighton claims his positive test resulted from meat contamination of an oxtail dish. His agent, John Regis, criticized the ruling as a 'travesty,' suggesting political motivations against USADA's involvement. Despite independent testing by USADA supporting Knighton's claim, WADA presented experts to refute the contamination theory.

The ban excludes Knighton from upcoming major events like the World Athletics Championships and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Regis argues that Knighton provided stronger evidence of food contamination than any previous athlete. The controversy has sparked debates within the sporting community about fairness and anti-doping policies.