Controversial Ban: Erriyon Knighton's Doping Case Sparks Debate
American sprinter Erriyon Knighton faces a four-year ban for an alleged Anti-Doping Rule Violation. Despite claims of meat contamination, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld appeals by World Athletics and WADA. Knighton's agent argues the case is politically motivated, affecting his participation in major competitions.
American sprinter Erriyon Knighton has been handed a four-year ban after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld appeals by World Athletics and WADA regarding an Anti-Doping Rule Violation. The 21-year-old tested positive for Epitrenbolone, a banned anabolic steroid, in 2024.
Knighton claims his positive test resulted from meat contamination of an oxtail dish. His agent, John Regis, criticized the ruling as a 'travesty,' suggesting political motivations against USADA's involvement. Despite independent testing by USADA supporting Knighton's claim, WADA presented experts to refute the contamination theory.
The ban excludes Knighton from upcoming major events like the World Athletics Championships and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Regis argues that Knighton provided stronger evidence of food contamination than any previous athlete. The controversy has sparked debates within the sporting community about fairness and anti-doping policies.
ALSO READ
Historic Wins Amid Tokyo's Heat: Dunfee and Perez Shine at World Athletics
Evan Dunfee and Maria Perez Lead in Grueling Tokyo Heat at World Athletics Championships
Maria Perez: Dominating the World Athletics Walk
Mutaz Barshim Withdraws from World Athletics Championships Due to Injury
World Athletics Nears Goal on Female Gene Testing