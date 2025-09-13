Cricket Diplomacy: Indian Team Faces Dilemma Amid Tensions with Pakistan

With tensions high following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian cricket team faces a contentious Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Public sentiment is against the game, but head coach Gautam Gambhir has advised a professional approach, urging players to concentrate on the match.

Despite calls for boycotting the game, the Indian government permits play with Pakistan at multinational events, while barring bilateral engagements. Cricket coach Ryan Ten Doeschate revealed that government standings were discussed in team meetings, emphasizing adherence to the BCCI's directives.

Gambhir personally opposes sporting ties with Pakistan amid ongoing cross-border tensions, yet he respects the government's final decisions, highlighting a broader debate on the relationship between sports and politics, especially as India eyes hosting future global sporting events.

