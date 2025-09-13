Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket
Rajkumar Sharma beams with pride as his son, Abhishek Sharma, becomes the world's No. 1 T20 batter. Accompanied by a legacy of sacrifices, Rajkumar witnesses Abhishek lead India's cricket team. As he joins his son's matches abroad for the first time, emotions run high, marking a significant personal milestone.
Rajkumar Sharma, the proud father of cricket sensation Abhishek Sharma, watched in admiration as his son, the top T20 batter, continued to make waves in the cricketing world. Standing among other dedicated parents who have supported their children against all odds, Rajkumar's moments of sacrifice have been rewarded.
This marked a monumental occasion for the family, as Rajkumar traveled abroad for the first time since Abhishek's senior team debut to witness the Asia Cup showdown against Pakistan at the ICC Cricket Academy.
A heartfelt reunion unfolded at the Indian dressing room, with Abhishek, and his childhood friends and teammates, Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh, embracing Rajkumar. The Indian team presented him with a signed cricket bat, commemorating this special moment, as he reluctantly declined media interviews due to prior commitments.
