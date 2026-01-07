Cricket Fever: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tours Nepal

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy made a notable stop at the Bouddhanath Stupa in Kathmandu as part of a promotional tour across the Himalayan Nation. Hundreds of cricket fans flocked to the site to capture moments with the coveted trophy, heralding excitement for the upcoming tournament set to commence next month.

The journey of the trophy, which started at Adam's Bridge — also known as Ram Setu — in India, highlights cultural connections between nations. Moving through picturesque locales such as Pokhara in the Kaski district, the tour aims to heighten anticipation for a cricketing spectacle featuring 20 teams in a month-long contest across India and Sri Lanka.

Besides Nepal, the tour traverses several Asian nations, including Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Mongolia, offering fans interactive experiences with the trophy. Notably, the initiative extends to schools and colleges linked to participating players, fostering an inspirational link to the World Cup. Upcoming visits to major T20 leagues will further boost the tournament's build-up.

Concurrently with the tour, the Cricket Association of Nepal unveiled its squad for the World Cup. Captained by Rohit Paudel and featuring Dipendra Singh Airee as vice-captain, the team blends seasoned players with emerging talent. The squad aims for aggressive strategies, equipped with formidable spin prowess and a dynamic pace attack led by seasoned campaigners Sompal Kami and Karan KC.

Nepal's past World Cup performance concluded without registering a win, placing considerable emphasis on this year's strategic squad assembly to surpass previous results. The selection highlights depth in all-round capabilities, crucial quick starts from Kushal Bhurtel, and stability from wicketkeeper-batsman Aasif Sheikh.

(With inputs from agencies.)