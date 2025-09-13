Left Menu

Lakshya Sen and Indian Doubles Team March into Hong Kong Open Finals

Lakshya Sen advanced to his first final in two years after defeating Chou Tien Chen at the Hong Kong Open Super 500. Meanwhile, Indian doubles team Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also reached the finals. Sen's victory was hard-fought, and he plans to give his best in the final match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:24 IST
In a thrilling Saturday showdown, India's Lakshya Sen propelled himself into the Hong Kong Open Super 500 finals, marking his first significant final appearance in two years. Sen, from Almora, clinched a narrow victory against Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen, concluding the semi-final match with scores of 23-21, 22-20.

Alongside Sen's achievement, the Indian men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, secured their place in the final. This advancement comes after overcoming six previous semifinal challenges this season. They bested their opponents from Chinese Taipei, with a convincing 21-17, 21-15 victory.

Reflecting on their progress, Chirag expressed relief and excitement at breaking their semifinal jinx, while Sen acknowledged the competitive intensity of his match. As they look ahead to the finals, the players are poised to bring their best performance to the championship stage.

