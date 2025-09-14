Left Menu

Central Zone on the Brink of Duleep Trophy Triumph After 11 Years

South Zone's batsmen Ankit Sharma and Andre Siddarth displayed remarkable resilience in defensive batting. However, Central Zone is on the cusp of clinching their first Duleep Trophy title in over a decade, requiring just 65 more runs to win on the final day.

Ankit Sharma and Andre Siddarth of South Zone delivered a stellar performance in defensive batting, but Central Zone is on the threshold of capturing their first Duleep Trophy in 11 years. The match saw South Zone finish their second innings at 426, leaving Central Zone a target of just 65 runs.

Central Zone's bowlers, particularly spinners Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain, played a crucial role by claiming seven wickets between them. Despite South's defeat in the initial session, Sharma (99) and Siddarth (84 not out) put up a solid 192-run stand for the seventh wicket, saving their team from an innings defeat.

Central Zone's diverse bowling attack consistently challenged South's batsmen, with pacers like Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen. Nonetheless, South's resistance ended when Ankit Sharma, aiming for a century, fell to Kartikeya's delivery. As the match heads to the fifth day, Central Zone remains on course to claim the title.

