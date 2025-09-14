Left Menu

India Triumphs Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Showdown

India secured a dominant victory against Pakistan in an Asia Cup match, winning by seven wickets. Key performances from Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma contributed to this triumph. Pakistan struggled with their batting, reaching just 127 for nine in 20 overs.

Updated: 14-09-2025 23:24 IST
India registered a resounding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a one-sided Asia Cup Group A match on Sunday.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were instrumental in restricting Pakistan to 127 for nine, with Salman Agha opting to bat first. India chased down the target in just 15.5 overs, powered by the performances of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma.

The day began with Hardik Pandya's early dismissal of Saim Ayub, followed by Jasprit Bumrah taking down Mohammad Haris, leaving Pakistan at 6 for 2. Despite a valiant effort from Sahibzada Farhan and a late surge from Shaheen Afridi, the rest of the Pakistan team faltered on a docile track.

