India Triumphs Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Showdown

India registered a resounding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a one-sided Asia Cup Group A match on Sunday.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were instrumental in restricting Pakistan to 127 for nine, with Salman Agha opting to bat first. India chased down the target in just 15.5 overs, powered by the performances of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma.

The day began with Hardik Pandya's early dismissal of Saim Ayub, followed by Jasprit Bumrah taking down Mohammad Haris, leaving Pakistan at 6 for 2. Despite a valiant effort from Sahibzada Farhan and a late surge from Shaheen Afridi, the rest of the Pakistan team faltered on a docile track.