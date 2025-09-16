Left Menu

Soccer-Gladbach sack manager Seoane after goalless start to season

"After 10 Bundesliga games without a win, we have lost faith that the turnaround with Gerardo can succeed." Swiss Seoane, who took charge of the five-times Bundesliga champions in 2023, will be replaced on a temporary basis by Gladbach's Under-23 coach Eugen Polanski.

Updated: 16-09-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 02:15 IST
Borussia Moenchengladbach have fired manager Gerardo Seoane, the Bundesliga club said on Monday, after the German side failed to score in three league games this season, culminating in a 4-0 home loss to Werder Bremen. Gladbach are 16th in the standings on one point, their poor run extending to 10 league games without a win including last season.

"After an intensive review of our start to the season, we have come to the conclusion that we have to make a change in the position of head coach," Gladbach Sporting Director Roland Virkus said in a statement. "After 10 Bundesliga games without a win, we have lost faith that the turnaround with Gerardo can succeed."

Swiss Seoane, who took charge of the five-times Bundesliga champions in 2023, will be replaced on a temporary basis by Gladbach's Under-23 coach Eugen Polanski.

