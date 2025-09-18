Thrilling Victory: Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge Out Bengal Warriorz 45-41

Amidst the pulsating atmosphere of the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched an exhilarating 45-41 victory over Bengal Warriorz this Thursday. Key performances from Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi, who both notched Super 10s, propelled the home team into fourth place on the points table, according to the latest PKL release.

Despite a brilliant display by Devank Dalal, achieving his seventh consecutive Super 10, and Manprit Pardeep, the Season 7 champions couldn't cross the finish line. Dalal added to his accolades by becoming the fastest in history to reach 400 raid points, completing the feat in a mere 38 games.

The Pink Panthers initially trailed but quickly turned the tables with significant contributions from Nitin Kumar and Aashish Kumar. After securing a comfortable lead, the hosts maintained their dominance throughout, eventually sealing their victory with strategic plays by Iranian stars Reza Mirbagheri and Ali Samadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)