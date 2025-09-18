Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge Out Bengal Warriorz 45-41

In an electrifying match at SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Bengal Warriorz 45-41. Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi's Super 10s propelled Jaipur to fourth in the rankings. Despite stellar performances by Devank Dalal and Manprit Pardeep, Warriorz couldn't secure a win in this gripping encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:35 IST
Players in action during PKL. (Photo/PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the pulsating atmosphere of the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched an exhilarating 45-41 victory over Bengal Warriorz this Thursday. Key performances from Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi, who both notched Super 10s, propelled the home team into fourth place on the points table, according to the latest PKL release.

Despite a brilliant display by Devank Dalal, achieving his seventh consecutive Super 10, and Manprit Pardeep, the Season 7 champions couldn't cross the finish line. Dalal added to his accolades by becoming the fastest in history to reach 400 raid points, completing the feat in a mere 38 games.

The Pink Panthers initially trailed but quickly turned the tables with significant contributions from Nitin Kumar and Aashish Kumar. After securing a comfortable lead, the hosts maintained their dominance throughout, eventually sealing their victory with strategic plays by Iranian stars Reza Mirbagheri and Ali Samadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

