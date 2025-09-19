National Camp Woes as Indian Football Faces Player Dilemma

Ahead of crucial Asian Cup qualifiers, India faces a setback as 14 players have not joined the national training camp. Bengaluru FC, East Bengal, and Punjab FC have delayed releasing their players, leaving head coach Khalid Jamil concerned. The national camp is set to commence in Bengaluru, but these key players will join much later, impacting training cohesiveness.

Clubs are not under any FIFA compulsion to release players early, as the official international match window spans from October 6 to 14. Despite the setback, All India Football Federation has expanded the list of probables. However, additional players from Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa will only join post their club commitments in the AFC Champions League Two.

This news coincides with India's ranking drop to 134 in the FIFA standings, despite a strong third-place finish in the CAFA Nations Cup. Key victories, such as against Oman in the playoffs, had limited impact on the rankings, as penalty shootout wins are considered draws for ranking purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)