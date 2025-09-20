Epic Relays Drama: USA and Kenya Vie for Last Spot in 4x400m Final
The United States and Kenya, having faced interference, are set for a rerun to secure a spot in the men's 4x400m final. South Africa also gets a second chance in the 4x100m relay. The relays have seen dramatic action, with disruptions affecting various teams, including Olympic champions.
In a dramatic twist at the World Championships, the United States and Kenya will race against each other again for a coveted spot in the men's 4x400m final after being impeded during the initial heats. The race is scheduled for Sunday morning, just hours before the final event.
The South African team will also get another shot in the men's 4x100m relay, running solo with hopes to secure a place in the final should they surpass the French team's time. This opportunity comes after controversy clouded Saturday night's relay action, where chaos reigned on the track.
Amid these dramatic events, Botswana clinched victory in their 4x400m heat, further intensifying the competition. As the final night of championships approaches, all eyes are on the thrilling conclusion to these relentless relays.
