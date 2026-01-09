Left Menu

Graeme Smith's Optimism for South Africa in T20 World Cup Amidst India's Cricketing Prowess

Former South African cricket captain Graeme Smith remains hopeful for South Africa's success in the upcoming T20 World Cup, acknowledging India's formidable strengths in their home conditions. While seeking to improve through the SA20 league, Smith emphasizes the importance of spin handling, player combinations, and Indian participation to elevate the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:14 IST
Graeme Smith's Optimism for South Africa in T20 World Cup Amidst India's Cricketing Prowess
Graeme Smith
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Graeme Smith, ex-captain of the South African cricket team, expressed hope for South Africa's triumph in the upcoming T20 World Cup, while recognising India's formidable cricketing strengths at home. Known for their prowess, the Indian team is expected to reach at least the semifinals, according to Smith.

Smith, now the SA20 League Commissioner, highlighted the transition Indian cricket is going through, emphasizing their talent. He hopes South Africa, guided by captain Temba Bavuma and coach Shukri Conrad, can capitalize on the current team strengths, especially in spin handling and team combinations.

Ahead of the World Cup, Smith advocated for the SA20's role in preparing South African players, while urging for increased Indian involvement in the league. He notes the impressive contributions of cricket legends like Sourav Ganguly and aims to enhance the league's status and competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ohio Security Scandal: Drug Charges Stun Gubernatorial Campaign

Ohio Security Scandal: Drug Charges Stun Gubernatorial Campaign

 United States
2
Judge Blocks Trump's Move on Migrant Legal Status

Judge Blocks Trump's Move on Migrant Legal Status

 United States
3
Land-for-Jobs Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav and Family Face Legal Heat

Land-for-Jobs Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav and Family Face Legal Heat

 India
4
Alcaraz and Sinner Hint at Doubles Duo Amid Comparisons to Tennis Legends

Alcaraz and Sinner Hint at Doubles Duo Amid Comparisons to Tennis Legends

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026