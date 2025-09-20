Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Super Fours Clash

Sri Lanka secured a thrilling win against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup's Super Fours stage on Saturday. The match saw significant contributions from players on both sides.

Dasun Shanaka played a pivotal unbeaten innings, scoring 64 runs, while the Bangladesh bowlers, led by Mustafizur Rahman with figures of 3/20, showcased formidable skill.

Despite the Sri Lankan team's persistent pressure, Bangladesh's bowling lineup managed to limit them to a total of 168/7 in 20 overs, marking a closely fought contest.

