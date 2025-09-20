Left Menu

Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Super Fours Clash

Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the Asia Cup Super Fours game against Bangladesh on Saturday. Key performances from Dasun Shanaka and incisive bowling by Mustafizur Rahman shaped the intense cricket contest, concluding with Sri Lanka scoring 168/7 in 20 overs against Bangladesh's robust bowling lineup.

Updated: 20-09-2025 21:52 IST
Sri Lanka secured a thrilling win against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup's Super Fours stage on Saturday. The match saw significant contributions from players on both sides.

Dasun Shanaka played a pivotal unbeaten innings, scoring 64 runs, while the Bangladesh bowlers, led by Mustafizur Rahman with figures of 3/20, showcased formidable skill.

Despite the Sri Lankan team's persistent pressure, Bangladesh's bowling lineup managed to limit them to a total of 168/7 in 20 overs, marking a closely fought contest.

