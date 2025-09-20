Ocon Disqualified: A Setback for Haas in Azerbaijan GP
Esteban Ocon of Haas was disqualified from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying due to his car's rear wing failing a technical inspection. He had qualified 18th but will now start last due to the infraction. Haas explained the issue as an assembly error.
Esteban Ocon, driving for the Haas F1 Team, was disqualified from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session after failing a technical inspection on Saturday. Ocon's car exhibited a rear wing deflection beyond the allowed limits, leading to his disqualification.
Originally qualifying 18th for Sunday's race in Baku, Ocon is now forced to start at the back of the grid. The FIA's technical delegate noted the deflection test failure, and stewards were informed that the issue stemmed from an assembly problem with the specific part on Ocon's car.
Haas currently occupies ninth place in the constructor standings, trailing Sauber by 11 points. This disqualification marks a challenging hurdle as the team struggles in the competitive F1 arena.
