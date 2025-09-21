Folau Fainga'a Returns to Boost Australia's Rugby World Cup Hopes

In a strategic move poised to bolster Australia's rugby prospects, Folau Fainga'a has committed to a three-year tenure with the New South Wales Waratahs, marking a significant return from his stint with France's Clermont Auvergne in time for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Rugby Australia confirmed the 30-year-old's anticipated return, which aligns with the nation's preparations for hosting the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Fainga'a will reunite with NSW coach Dan McKellar, with whom he enjoyed a successful period at the ACT Brumbies.

Fainga'a expressed eagerness to contribute both on and off the field, stating, "I couldn't be more excited to return to Australia, and particularly to my home city of Sydney with the NSW Waratahs." His signing fills the void left by the unexpected retirement of Dave Porecki, adding depth to the team's lineup.