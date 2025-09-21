Left Menu

Sawe Surges to Berlin Marathon Victory Amidst Record-High Heat

Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe outpaced his competitors to triumph at the Berlin Marathon, finishing four minutes ahead in challenging weather conditions. Aiming to break Eliud Kipchoge's course record, Sawe faced unexpected warmth. Despite not achieving his goal, he expressed happiness with his performance and plans to return next year.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sabastian Sawe, a Kenyan athlete, dominated the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, triumphing over unseasonably high temperatures in the German capital. Completing the race in the year's best time of 2:02:16, Sawe left Japan's Akira Akasaki and Ethiopia's Chimdessa Debele far behind in his wake.

Despite aspirations to best Eliud Kipchoge's 2022 course record, soaring temperatures thwarted his efforts. With the mercury hitting 24 degrees Celsius by midday, the weather provided a formidable obstacle for Sawe and other competitors. Over 55,000 runners participated in the event, which proceeded under tight security measures.

As Sawe and other elite athletes sped off in 18-degree conditions, the intense pace soon whittled down his group of pacemakers. Nonetheless, buoyed by cheers from spectators, he pressed on solo for the last 19 kilometers. Sawe, undeterred by the outcome, vows to attempt the record again next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

