Sawe Surges to Berlin Marathon Victory Amidst Record-High Heat

Sabastian Sawe, a Kenyan athlete, dominated the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, triumphing over unseasonably high temperatures in the German capital. Completing the race in the year's best time of 2:02:16, Sawe left Japan's Akira Akasaki and Ethiopia's Chimdessa Debele far behind in his wake.

Despite aspirations to best Eliud Kipchoge's 2022 course record, soaring temperatures thwarted his efforts. With the mercury hitting 24 degrees Celsius by midday, the weather provided a formidable obstacle for Sawe and other competitors. Over 55,000 runners participated in the event, which proceeded under tight security measures.

As Sawe and other elite athletes sped off in 18-degree conditions, the intense pace soon whittled down his group of pacemakers. Nonetheless, buoyed by cheers from spectators, he pressed on solo for the last 19 kilometers. Sawe, undeterred by the outcome, vows to attempt the record again next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)