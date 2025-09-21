India U19 Triumphs with Unbeaten Partnership: A Cricketing Showcase

India U19 cricket team clinched a decisive seven-wicket victory against Australia U19 in the first Youth ODI match, held on Sunday. The triumph was propelled by strong batting performances from wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi, who each scored dynamic, unbeaten half-centuries.

The Indian side, showcasing promising talent, effectively contained Australia to 225 for nine, thanks to strategic bowling. Standout performances included Vaibhav Suryavanshi's rapid 38 runs off just 22 balls, further establishing India's early dominance.

The disciplined Indian bowlers, led by Henil Patel, Kanishk Chouhan, and Kishan Kumar, executed a strategic attack, preventing the Australian side from achieving a higher score. John James' resistant knock of 77 runs wasn't enough to salvage Australia's innings, as India chased down the target confidently with significant overs to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)