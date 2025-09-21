Italy Triumphs Again: A Historic Billie Jean King Cup Victory
Italy clinched their sixth Billie Jean King Cup title with a decisive 2-0 win over the United States. Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini secured victories in their singles matches, leading Italy to victory in the women's team competition, held in Shenzhen.
In a remarkable display of skill and teamwork, Italy successfully defended their Billie Jean King Cup title, notching a 2-0 victory against the United States, the record 18-time champions, this Sunday.
Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini were the stars for Italy, each winning their singles matches to ensure their nation took home the trophy once again.
Held in Shenzhen, the win marks Italy's sixth title in the prestigious women's team competition, reinforcing their standing in international tennis.
