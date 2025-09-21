Left Menu

Golden Glory: US Dominates World Championships Relay Finals

The United States secured gold in the men's and women's 4x100m relays at the World Championships, with standout performances from Noah Lyles and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Jefferson-Wooden mirrored a historic sweep of sprint titles, while Lyles anchored a victorious men's relay. Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ended her career with a silver.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States concluded the World Athletics Championships on a high note, clinching gold in both the men's and women's 4x100m relays amid challenging weather conditions. Noah Lyles and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden delivered standout performances, contributing significantly to their country's success.

Jefferson-Wooden etched her name in history by becoming the second woman to sweep all three sprint titles at a single World Championships. She anchored the United States women's team to victory with a strategic final exchange, supported by Sha'Carri Richardson, crossing the finish line at 41.75 seconds.

Meanwhile, Jamaica secured silver, marking Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's farewell from the sport with her 17th world championship medal. The German team claimed bronze. In the men's relay, Noah Lyles once again proved his mettle, securing the gold with a finishing time of 37.29 seconds, as fast-finishing Canada and the Netherlands rounded off the podium with silver and bronze respectively.

