Evenepoel Clinches Historic Third World Championship Time Trial Title

Remco Evenepoel secured his third consecutive men's individual time trial title at the Cycling Road World Championships in Rwanda, overpowering competitors including Tadej Pogacar. Despite Pogacar's ambitious bid for a double victory, he finished fourth as Jeremy Vine and Ilan de Wilder claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgian racer Remco Evenepoel has claimed his third consecutive men's individual time trial title at the Cycling Road World Championships held in Rwanda, delivering a decisive performance that left competitors trailing behind, including seasoned opponent Tadej Pogacar.

Evenepoel, just 25 years old, dominated the anticipated duel against Pogacar, a four-time Tour de France winner, overtaking him two kilometers from the finish line. He completed the challenging 40.6km course in 49:46.03. Pogacar, who turned 27 on race day, had initially aimed for a time trial and road race double victory but had to settle for fourth place.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Vine from Australia clinched the silver medal with a time of 51:00.83, while Belgium's Ilan de Wilder took bronze in 52:22.10. The race's finale on the cobbled Cote de Kimihurura presented significant challenges for the cyclists, enhancing the dramatic finish of Evenepoel's triumphant run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

