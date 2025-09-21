Left Menu

Daniel Stahl Clinches Gold with Spectacular Discus Throw at 2025 World Athletics Championships

Daniel Stahl of Sweden won the final gold medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in the men's discus event. Overcoming a rain delay, Stahl hurled a season-best 70.47m throw to secure his third world title, surpassing Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna and Samoa's Alex Rose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:34 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 World Athletics Championships, former Olympic champion Daniel Stahl claimed the gold medal in the men's discus event. The competition was dramatically delayed by a rainstorm that halted proceedings for over two hours at the National Stadium.

Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna had taken an early lead with a throw of 67.84m, the only legal attempt before the weather forced a temporary suspension. Upon resumption, the event intensified as Alekna maintained the lead until Stahl's breathtaking final attempt.

With the crowd on edge, Stahl launched an impressive 70.47m throw, marking his season's best and securing his third world title. Alex Rose of Samoa rounded off the podium with a 66.96m effort, earning his country its first world championship medal.

