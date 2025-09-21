Left Menu

Atletico Madrid's Rocky Road: Early-Season Struggles Continue

Atletico Madrid continued its early-season struggles with a 1-1 draw against Mallorca in the Spanish league, marking the worst league start under coach Diego Simeone. With only six points in five matches, Atletico and Julian Alvarez face challenges as they attempt to turn the tide in upcoming games.

Atletico Madrid's early-season performance woes persist as the team drew 1-1 against Mallorca in the Spanish league on Sunday. The result further solidifies this season as the club's worst start under the helm of coach Diego Simeone, securing only six points from five matches.

Among the highlights of the match was striker Julian Alvarez missing a crucial first-half penalty, followed by a late equalizer conceded by Atletico. This latest setback adds to the club's streak of underwhelming results, having won just one out of its five league matches, a 2-0 victory against Villarreal.

Atletico's current predicament echoes its past, having achieved only its lowest points since the 2009-10 season. The team's struggles extend beyond the domestic league, with recent losses, including a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Liverpool, intensifying pressure on both players and management.

