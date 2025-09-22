Left Menu

Divya Deshmukh Secures Spot in FIDE World Cup 2025

Teen chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh has received a wild card for the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa, following a participant's last-minute withdrawal. The event will feature 206 elite players in a knockout format, with three participants earning spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

Teen chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh has been granted a wild card entry to the upcoming FIDE World Cup 2025, scheduled in Goa from October 31 to November 27. She steps in following an unexpected withdrawal of a participant.

The 19-year-old from Nagpur, fresh off her appearance at the FIDE Grand Swiss, joins 20 other Indian players competing in the prestigious single-elimination tournament, led by reigning world champion D Gukesh.

FIDE attributed Deshmukh's entry to the last-minute cancellation of another participant, noting that Ju Wenjun and Hou Yifan had previously declined invitations. This biennial event will host 206 of the top chess players worldwide, competing in a three-week knockout format. The top three players will progress to the 2026 Candidates Tournament to determine the challenger for the world title.

