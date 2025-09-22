Beatriz Haddad Maia Prioritizes Health Over 2025 Tennis Season
Brazilian tennis player Beatriz Haddad Maia ends her 2025 season early to focus on her health. After experiencing breathing issues and hand tremors during a match in Seoul, she decided to take a break. Despite her early exit, Haddad Maia is determined to return stronger and achieve more success.
Beatriz Haddad Maia, a renowned Brazilian tennis player, has chosen to conclude her 2025 season ahead of schedule to prioritize her health.
The 40th-ranked athlete revealed on Instagram that she needed time to recuperate physically and mentally after experiencing alarming symptoms during a recent tournament in Seoul. She faced breathing difficulties and hand tremors, leading her to pause for a medical checkup mid-match.
Despite her valiant efforts, Haddad Maia, who once held a top-10 ranking, struggled throughout the season, winning only 16 of 42 matches. However, with her unwavering resolve, she promises her fans a formidable comeback.
(With inputs from agencies.)