Beatriz Haddad Maia Prioritizes Health Over 2025 Tennis Season

Beatriz Haddad Maia, a renowned Brazilian tennis player, has chosen to conclude her 2025 season ahead of schedule to prioritize her health.

The 40th-ranked athlete revealed on Instagram that she needed time to recuperate physically and mentally after experiencing alarming symptoms during a recent tournament in Seoul. She faced breathing difficulties and hand tremors, leading her to pause for a medical checkup mid-match.

Despite her valiant efforts, Haddad Maia, who once held a top-10 ranking, struggled throughout the season, winning only 16 of 42 matches. However, with her unwavering resolve, she promises her fans a formidable comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)